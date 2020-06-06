Malaika Arora Posts Old Picture Of Arhaan & Nirvaan Khan, Questions Their Fashion Choice

On Thursday, Malaika Arora posted a photo of the Khan cousins sporting bandanas. She had a hilarious take on their choice of accessories and added an equally hilarious comment to accompany the picture. Here's what she said.

Malaika Arora on Instagram posted, what seemed to be an old picture of the two Khan cousins, her son Arhaan and his cousin Nirvaan Khan. The two boys were sporting red and white bandanas respectively. Arhaan in a white T-shirt had his arms around his brother Nirvaan who is clad in a black tee.

However, it seems Malaika Arora, the diva of Bollywood, could not believe the fashion choice of her son and nephew. Adding a caption to the post, she wrote, "Wat were u boys thinking ??? @iamarhaankhan @nirvankhan15 ... were u goin for badassss????? #bandanabrothers #fashionforwards#loveyoubothâ¤ï¸". While Arhaan replied with a "why?" on the post, Seema Khan added emojis in the comments. Take a look:

Meanwhile, during the Coronavirus quarantine, Malaika Arora's son, Arhaan Khan is staying with her. They are also accompanied by their dogs Casper and Axl. Both her son and Cookie frequently pop up on many posts of Malaika. In one picture, the three could be seen lounging on the floor. For another post on Mother's Day, Malaika could be seen holding a baby Arhaan in her arms.

Arhaan Khan is the only son of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan. The ex-couple tied the knot in 1998 and welcomed their son in 2002. After Malaika and Arbaz's divorce in 2017, Arhaan's custody was taken by his mother. He is currently 17 years old and makes frequent appearances on his mother's social media.

In an interview with a daily portal, actor-director, Arbaz Khan revealed why he did not fight for his son's custody. He said that when they divorced, Arhaan was very young and he needed his mother. But now, at 17 years old, he thinks Arhaan is grown up enough to take the decision of where he wants to stay. Talking about his son's reaction to their divorce, Arbaaz said that Arhaan had a "fair understanding" of what was happening and it did not take much to explain the situation to him.

On the other hand, Nirvaan Khan is the son of Sohail Khan and his wife Seema Khan. This couple too married in 1998 and in 2000 welcome Nirvaan. He also has a younger brother called Yohan born in 2011.

