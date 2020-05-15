Malaika Arora & Katrina Kaif Slay In Similar Athelisure; See Pics

Bollywood actors never fail to keep their best foot forward when it comes to fashion. Be it casual or athleisure, style icons like Malaika Arora and Katrina Kaif have always given major fashion goals to their fans. Previously, both the divas were spotted in the exact same athleisure. Read on to know more about their looks.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora was spotted in a multi-coloured block tracksuit while stepping out from her gym. The diva can be seen holding a water bottle and a phone in her hands. Malaika Arora’s tracksuit features shades of white, blue and yellow in block patterns. The fashion combo was worn over a white top. The star accessorised her look with comfortable footwear. Hair tied in braids completed her sporty look.

Katrina Kaif

While stepping out from the airport, Katrina Kaif opted for a similar tracksuit like Malika Arora's. While Malaika topped her jacket with a white top, Katrina Kaif opted for a nude top to complete this sporty look of her. The comfortable athleisure was accessorised by her with sneakers and sunglasses. Minimalistic makeup and hair left open completed this casual look of Katrina Kaif.

Work Front

On the professional front, Malika Arora is currently one of the judges of India’s Best Dancer. The reality dance show airs on Sony Entertainment Television Channel. The shooting of the show is on a standstill due to coronavirus. Along with Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis judge the show. Comedian Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiyaa are the hosts of the show.

Katrina Kaif will next star in Rohit Shetty’s action movie Sooryavanshi. The movie is bankrolled by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Aruna Bhatia. Sooryavanshi is the fourth instalment of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Along with Katrina Kaif, the movie features Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of DCP Sooryavanshi who is the chief of the anti-terrorism squad in India. The theatrical release of the movie is postponed due to the pandemic.

