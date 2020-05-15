Malaika Arora Or Anushka Sharma: Who Carried Puff Sleeves Look Better?

Malaika Arora and Anushka Sharma are both popular names in the Bollywood industry. Apart from their work in the industry, both the actors are often seen making news headlines for their fashion statements. Here is who out of the two actors pulled off the puff sleeves better. Read ahead to know more-

Malaika Arora or Anushka Sharma: Who wore puff sleeves better?

Malaika Arora is seen posing in a neon green colour gown. The gown has half-length puff sleeves and an uneven length of the gown. She has worn neon green colour heels and left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition and a messy look and has worn no jewellery. Malaika Arora has applied nude makeup.

In comparison with Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma is seen wearing a turtle neck crème colour gown. The gown has full-length puff sleeves and a thigh-high slit. Anushka has given her wavy hair a side partition, leaving them still neatly, and has worn silver earrings. Anushka Sharma has applied nude makeup.

Malaika Arora and Anushka Sharma in fashion world

Malaika Arora has always been making the news, whether it be about her relationship status or her great and bold looks. The multi-tasker has gained a lot of popularity in the acting and dancing industry. Along with having a versatile profession, Malaika is also well-known for judging reality television fashion shows, like Perfect Bride, India’s Got Talent, MTV Supermodel of the Year, and more. Malaika herself is considered to one of the biggest fashion icons in Bollywood has been walking the ramp for huge brands like Lakme, for years.

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma is also known for setting fashion statements in the public. As soon as Anushka starting working in the industry, she made fans drool over her unique and impressive fashion ideas. Anushka Sharma also has her own popular clothing brand, called NUSH.

