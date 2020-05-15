When Malaika Arora Stood Up For Various Causes During The Global Pandemic

Malaika Arora is one of the most gorgeous looking ladies in Bollywood. She has always been making the news, whether it be about her relationship status or her great and quirky looks. The multi-tasker has gained a lot of popularity in the acting and dancing industry. Malaika is also well-known for judging many reality television shows, like Perfect Bride, India’s Got Talent, MTV Supermodel of the Year, and more. Along with excelling in various fields and being an overachiever, Malaika Arora is also known for her bold personality and outspoken nature. Here are some of the social cause that Malaika Arora stood up for, in recent times. Read ahead to know more-

Times Malaika Arora has stood up for various causes during the global pandemic

Currently, the entire world is on hold due to the ongoing global pandemic. In such a situation of a lockdown, Malaika Arora made a sweet gesture by suggesting various activities people can indulge themselves into and urged fans not to step out of the house. She took to her official Instagram handle to ask people to ‘stay home and stay safe’. She has posted videos of herself cooking, cleaning, and even sleeping, as a sign of showing the nation the perks of staying at home.

The real heroes of this pandemic are the doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and other essential workers who are risking their lives each day, to make our lives better. Out of those, police officers as considered to be the pillars of the strength of the nation in such times of crisis and have yet again proved that they are the saviours of the world. Recently, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram account to thank the Maharashtra Police who has shown complete dedication towards their work and has been successful in keeping the state as safe as possible.

As the wait of being able to step outside the house is seeming to be never-ending, it seems to be affecting the mental health of many people. From major anxiety and depression to withdrawal symptoms, from hunger to financial crunch, people have been suffering from many problems during the lockdown. Another problem that seems to have been increasing tremendously since the lockdown is domestic violence. The number of cases of domestic violence has touched the roof. Standing up against the matter and with a victim of domestic violence, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram to show her support for all those suffering from the same.

