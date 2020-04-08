Sara Ali Khan Shares Quarantine Days Of The Week With A Hilarious Twist, Malaika Agrees

From sharing a fun throwback video of pulling her younger brother Ibrahim's leg to a video of herself dancing in the streets of New York, Sara Ali Khan is sharing some hilarious pictures and videos on social media to make her fans smile amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The Simmba actor is also very active on social media and frequently posts funny content on her Instagram story. Recently, Khan shared a picture of her 'quarantine days of the week', with a hilarious twist.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan’s 'innermost Thoughts And Feelings' Are All About Delectable Cookies!

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Wants To Be Remembered As A Versatile Actor In Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan's 'quarantine days of the week' comprise some unique and hilarious names

Ever since the nationwide lockdown was imposed, the Kedarnath actor has been posting funny pictures and videos on her Instagram handle to keep her fans entertained during this difficult times. Recently, Khan shared a picture on her Instagram story making fun of how people have forgotten to keep a tab on weekdays and weekends during self-isolation. According to the Love Aaj Kal actor, during self-isolation, the days of the week are called 'Thisday, Thatday, Otherday, Someday, Yesterday, Today, and Nextday.'

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Reveals His Tuesday Date Night Partner And It Is Not Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora agrees with Sara Ali Khan

A day before Sara Ali Khan posted this picture, India's Best Dancer's judge Malaika Arora had also shared the same picture on her Instagram story. Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, apart from being active on social media, Arora brushed up on her culinary skills by making a recipe that she learnt from her mother. She also keeps her fans updated with her quarantine diaries by sharing various activities that she indulges into to kill time.

Also Read | Malaika Arora Offers A Helping Hand To Get A 'virtual Date' For Arjun Kapoor; See Pic

(Image credit: Sara Ali Khan and Malaika Arora Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.