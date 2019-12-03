These Photos Prove That Malaika Arora Is Obsessed With Shimmer And Glitter

Malaika Arora is considered a pioneer of fashion, be it a casual look or a glamorous red carpet one. She is also known to maintain a great physique and giving her fans some fitness goals. She also treats her Instagram followers with many glamorous, however, she has posed in some of the most shimmering and glittering outfits and nailed the look to perfection. Check out some of the pictures that highlight her love for glittering and shimmering outfits.

Malaika Arora was a vision to behold in a figure-hugging silver-coloured shimmering gown. The gown complimented her well-toned physique and her ethereal features perfectly. The slit in the middle of her dress gave the netizens a glimpse of her silver-coloured stilettoes. She wore dark coloured lipstick and completed the attire with a silver-coloured bracelet and a pair of silver earrings.

Malaika Arora looked marvellous in a blue coloured glittering outfit. She had her hair pulled back in a ponytail and her quirky makeup complimented the look perfectly. The blue coloured eyeliner added glamour to her knee-length outfit.

Malaika Arora made heads turn in a golden coloured mini-dress. The shimmering golden dress was complemented by a pair of pointed stilettoes. Malaika kept it simple and did not accessorise the outfit, she left her hair open and wore minimum makeup. She made a fashion statement by not adding any additional bling to her glittering attire.

Malaika Arora wore a silver-coloured sequined attire. The high slit on the side of the gown added glamour to the outfit. She completed the look with a silver-coloured necklace with diamonds. She posed for the lens with utmost elegance and made the fans marvel at her ethereal poise.

Malaika Arora stunned in a black coloured gown with silver-coloured sequences. The floor-length gown had a high slit and a turtle neck neckline. The silver-coloured earrings looked mesmerising on her shimmering attire.

