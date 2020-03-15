Malaika Arora And Sara Ali Khan - Who Wore The Sheer Thigh High Slit Dress Better?

Bollywood has always inspired fashion enthusiasts. Be it a promotional event or attending a wedding ceremony, the actors never fail to impress their fans with their unique fashion sense. Actors like Malaika Arora and Sara Ali Khan are always appreciated for their bold fashion choices. Check out the pictures of the two that show their best look in thigh-high slit gowns.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora To Reunite With Her 'guru' Terence Lewis For 'India's Best Dancer'

Who looks better? Maliaka Arora or Sara Ali Khan?

Malaika Arora

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora And Deepika Padukone Slay In Black Outfits; See Pics

Malaika Arora never fails to impress her fans with her style statements. A few months back, during an award event, she made heads turn with her stylish appearance. She looked stunning in a sheer gown. She also shared a series of pictures of herself on her Instagram account. She looked stunning as her sheer dress had a thigh-high slit and she completed her look with matching stilettos. Her eyebrows, dark shaded lipstick, and hair added beauty to her ravishing look.

Sara Ali Khan

New star kid on the block, Sara Ali Khan was a vision to behold in a midnight-black gown that had a touch of drama with its ruffled design. She paired her outfit with a sheer embellished top. The actor completed the look with dewy makeup and small studs with gelled back hair. Her black net ruffle dress was designed by famous fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora Has Judged THESE Television Shows, Check List

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora's Has Judged THESE Dance Reality Television Shows; See Full List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.