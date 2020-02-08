Malaika Arora To Reunite With Her 'guru' Terence Lewis For 'India's Best Dancer'

When it comes to dancing, many Bollywood stars and celebrities have left benchmarks in the industry. Being one of them Malaika Arora, who has mostly performed dancing numbers in films, has mesmerised the audience and fans with her dancing skills and killing expressions. Malaika Arora has been part of the judges' panel of many reality shows. Adding one more to the list, she will soon judge another upcoming dance reality show. The show is special for Malaika Arora because she will reunite with her guru.

Sony Entertainment Televisions' reality show India's Best Dancer, starting from February 29, 2020, will feature choreographers Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis and Bollywood diva Malaika Arora. Recently, a leading entertainment portal published in its report that Malaika Arora is quite thrilled to be a part of India's Best Dancer judges panel. Stating her special reason, Malaika thanked the channel because she got the opportunity to join hands with her 'guru' Terence Lewis almost after 20 years. Meanwhile, praising her guru Terence Lewis, she said that he was a legend then and he is a legend today.

Whereas, the same report also stated what Terrance Lewis had to say about her former student. Terence Lewis said he believes Malaika is truly a diva when it comes to glamour, dance and expressions, no one can beat her. The 44-year-old choreographer also recalled the early days of Malaika Arora's career when she was passionate. He also added that she still carries the same grace today.

Details of the show

India's best Dancer will give a platform to everyone above the age of 18. Reportedly, the audition rounds of the show started in January 2020. It is also speculated that comedian Bharti Singh along with her husband Harsh Limbaachiya host the show. India's Best Dancer will air from February 29, 2020, on Saturdays and Sunday at 8 PM. The viewers can watch it on Sony TV channel or Sony Liv App.



(Cover Image Courtesy: Terence Lewis and Malaika Arora Instagram)

