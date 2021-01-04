Malaika Arora Asks Her Fans On Instagram Where To Find Gluten-free Bagels; See Post

Actor Malaika Arora is known for her fitness regime as extreme measures she takes to stay healthy and fit. She also shares fitness tips to her fans on social media. Recently, she took to her Instagram stories to ask her fans to help her find some gluten-free bagels. Read ahead to know more.

Malaika Arora asks fans to help her find gluten-free bagels

Fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora took to her Instagram stories to ask some help from her fans and followers. In a recently uploaded story, she asked her fans where could she find yeast-free and gluten-free bagels. She wrote in the story, 'Hi morning. can someone pls tell me where can I get gluten free and yeast-free bagels?'

Arora posts a lot of pictures and videos of the measures she takes to stay fit and healthy. She recently took to Instagram stories to add a boomerang video of having warm water and lemon. In the caption of the story, she wrote, 'Garam pain n nimbu for the win...'

Malaika Arora's Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the actor's life. Malaika Arora's Instagram is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. She often shares pictures of the yoga asanas to practise. She also shares the advantages and benefits of the yoga asanas to her fans. Her social media feed also sees a lot of posts from her travel diaries as well.

The actor is also popular for her dance moves as she has featured in some of the superhit songs. Her songs have instantly become a party anthem. her most popular number till date is Chaiyya Chaiyaa from the movie Dil Se. It has over 122 million views on YouTube. The track features her dancing on top of a train with Shah Rukh Khan. Some of her other popular songs are Munni Badnaam Hui which has 78 million views on YouTube, Anarkali Disco Chali which has 77 million views on YouTube and Rangilo Maaro Dholna from the movie Pyaar Ke Geet which has over 58 million views on YouTube.

She has also appeared a judge on several reality shows as well. She appeared as a judge on the dance shows Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She also was a judge on the MTV's show MTV Supermodel of the Year.

