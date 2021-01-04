Watch: Athiya Shetty Gives A 'Monday Reminder' To Fans By Revealing What's Inside Her Bag

After flaunting her beaming smile in a New Year post on Instagram, Hero actor Athiya Shetty has now given fans a sneak-peek inside her bag and reminded everyone of the essentials they should carry in their bags. Earlier today, Athiya shared yet another video of her '#pehnosahi' series on Instagram Reels and reminded netizens to wear their masks properly. However, read on to find out what's inside Athiya Shetty's bag.

Also Read | Athiya Shetty Shares An Adorable Goodnight Snap Of Her Friends' Dog

Athiya Shetty's what's inside my bag IG Reel has a COVID-19 message

On January 4, 2021, Athiya Shetty gave out a Monday reminder to her fans by sharing one more video in her '#pehnosahi' series on Instagram. After posting a DIY mask video on Instagram Reel, followed by yet another video wherein she shed light on a few precautionary steps to undertake during the unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic, Athiya has now revealed the essentials she carries in her bag on a daily basis. In the video shared by her on Instagram, earlier this morning, the Mubarakan actor is seen sporting a sheer brown shrug over a white printed crop top and blue jeans along with a brown mini backpack and a printed face mask.

Also Read | Athiya Shetty Shows How To Wear Mask Properly; Says 'few Steps To Do It Right'

Before venturing out of her house, the 28-year-old is seen putting in a wallet, sunglasses, and a bottle of hand sanitizer in her mini backpack. Sharing the video on Instagram, Suniel Shetty's beloved daughter wrote, "Monday Reminder: Wallet, Sunglasses, Sanitizer, Wearing your mask properly. #PehnoSahi #WearItRight (sic)". She is also seen grooving to English Songster Harry Styles' chartbuster song Golden in the video as she ventures out for taking a stroll in what appears to be a garden.

Check out Athiya Shetty's Instagram Reel below:

Also Read | Athiya Shetty Opens Up About Her Grandmother's Influence On Her

Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty welcomed the New Year by penning a humbling note on her Instagram handle along with sharing a stunning photograph of herself in an all-white ensemble by Summer Somewhere. In addition to flashing her million-dollar smile at the camera, surrounded by greenery, Athiya flaunted her no-makeup makeup glow in a stunning photograph shot by celebrity photographer Rahul Jhangiani. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, "This is not the year you got everything you want, but the year you appreciate everything".

Take a look:

Also Read | Athiya Shetty Talks About Father Suniel Being A Confident & Strong Role Model For Her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.