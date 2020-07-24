Rahul Khanna Shares Picture At His 'summer Holiday Destination', Malaika Arora Reacts

The coronavirus pandemic this year has led to several people having to cancel their travel plans. However, actor Rahul Khanna does not see this as a problem and has already fleeted off to his summer holiday destination. In a recent post on social media, the actor revealed his vacation plans.

Rahul Khanna’s summer holiday destination

Rahul Khanna recently took to social media to reveal his summer holiday destination aka his living room. The actor shared a hilarious post talking about how his destinations have taken a turn this year. Khanna shared a portrait selfie of himself and wrote, “Summer holiday destination: living room. #saferathome”.

Take a look at Rahul Khanna’s post here:

As soon as Rahul Khanna shared this post, several fans dropped in to laud his hilarious take on things during the tough time. However, it was actor Malaika Arora’s comment that took away people's attention. Referring to the shirtless picture, Arora commented, “Cover up sir”. Even celebrity hairstylist, Aalim Hakim called Rahul Khanna as “Mr. Handsome” in the comments.

(Image Source: Rahul Khanna Instagram)

Rahul Khanna is always known to post various beach and pool pictures during the summers. However, as this time around he is not able to do so, Khanna has been sharing several throwback pictures looking back at his previous vacations by the water. In May 2020, Rahul Khanna shared a throwback shirtless picture of himself jumping high up in the sky on the beach. The actor was sporting white shorts and had a huge smile on his face.

In another post, earlier this year, Rahul Khanna shared a picture of himself soaking in the bright sun by the pool. The actor was sporting sunglasses as he enjoyed himself in the throwback picture. He also captioned the picture as, “Someday we’ll be, Once again, By the sea! (Until then, basking in the knowledge that I’m #saferathome)”. Khanna has always treated his fans to his numerous holidays around the globe that will give one #TravelGoals.

On the work front, Rahul Khanna was last seen in Netflix’s Leila last year alongside Huma Qureshi, Siddharth, and Sanjay Suri. Khanna started his journey in the entertainment industry with Deepa Mehta’s Earth and was praised for his performance in the film. Over the years, Rahul Khanna has been a part of several hit films including Love Aaj Kal, Wake Up Sid, etc.

