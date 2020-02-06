Rahul Khanna Has Broken The Internet With His Latest Shirtless Selfie; See Pic

Rahul Khanna is an Indian actor who made his Bollywood debut in Deepa Mehta directorial, 1947 Earth alongside Aamir Khan. He got recognition for the movie and it garnered him several awards including the Filmfare Best Male Debut Award.

Rahul has since then been featured in several Bollywood films including Wake Up Sid, Elaan, and Raqeeb. He has done some international films as well which include The Emperor’s Club and Kevin Kline. The actor recently shared a selfie on his Instagram account that has sent his followers into a frenzy.

Rahul Khanna's Instagram

The actor is active on social media and is often seen posting pictures with quirky captions. The actor has a loyal fanbase on Instagram. Rahul Khanna recently took to his social media account and posted a picture of himself that has been going viral on the internet. Check out the picture below:

Rahul Khanna's Instagram photo:

Rahul Khanna's Instagram fans recently saw him share a washroom picture, in which he is sporting just a bathrobe that he has worn as a cape. Rahul captioned the photograph saying, "I feel there's a lesson here about being in the right place at the right time." As soon as he posted this picture, reactions from fans and celebrities started coming in. Celebrities like Pooja Dhingra and Sikandar Kher also commented on his picture and appreciated it.

Image Credits: Rahul Khanna Instagram

