Malaika Arora Offered A Ladder By Rahul Khanna As He Gives A Quirky Twist To Her Yoga Pose

Malaika Arora has lately been trying to help her followers by posting yoga tutorials on social media. She recently put a picture of herself doing the Vrikshasana while also explaining how people can follow her guidelines and pull off the posture right. One of the many people to comment on her picture was Rahul Khanna who decided to give her pose a quirky twist by asking her if she needs a ladder.

Malaika Arora’s yoga poses on Instagram

Malaika Arora has lately been keeping her followers entertained by posting various pictures and videos about how one can keep their fitness in check. She recently posted a picture where she could be seen doing the Vrikshasana which lets the body stretch completely. She could be seen dressed in a blue sports bra and similar pattern tights which allowed her body to move freely. In the caption for the post, she has mentioned a step-by-step guide to help her followers do the yoga pose right. She has asked people to stand erect and place the foot of one leg on the other thigh. She has asked people to maintain stability and let the feet lie flat on the ground. Have a look at the picture posted by Malaika Arora on her official Instagram handle here.

Read Malaika Arora's Foot-tapping Numbers Which You Might Not Be Aware Of; Watch Videos

Also read Malaika Arora Or Kangana Ranaut: Who Aced The Monochrome Outfit Like A Pro?

Malaika Arora has received a lot of love from her followers for the post. Her fans are appreciating the sincere efforts that she is putting in, to help everyone. One of the many people to comment on the picture has been actor Rahul Khanna. He decided to give the picture a quirky twist by asking her if she is trying to reach the ceiling. He even went one step forward and said that he is happy to lend his ladder in case she is facing any kind of trouble. Malaika Arora also had a hearty laugh at the comment. She has appreciated how thoughtful he has been to offer his ladder. She also put up a bunch of laughing emoticons. Have a look at the comment and the reaction to it here.

Read Malaika Arora's Outfits To Take Cues From For Your Brunch Looks; See Pictures

Also read Malaika Arora’s Most Stunning Formal Outfits You Must Check Out

Image Courtesy: Malaika Arora Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.