Malaika Arora's Beauty & Fitness Rituals For Her Fit Body And Flawless Skin; Read

Malaika Arora is one of the beautiful models and actors in Bollywood. Fans often ask her about tips related to her beauty, fitness, and fashion. She is also a yoga enthusiast and is often seen at her own yoga studio in Mumbai. The actor is quite active on social media and she recently also shared details about her beauty regimen. Take a look at Malaika Arora's beauty secrets.

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora's Best Songs That Will Definitely Make Anyone Nostalgic!

Malaika Arora's beauty secrets

Malaika Arora said that yoga has helped her in many aspects of life. She said that it is not necessary that one has to do yoga for an hour or more, it is fine if one does it for 10 minutes a day. The actor added that yoga has changed her life, personality and that is the number one secret to her beautiful skin.

After that, she spoke about her diet. She said that she turned vegan, after which she has seen a drastic change in her health and fitness. When she was asked in an interview, how does she has such a flawless skin and whether it is in her genes, she said that it is not her genes but it is just that she is too health-conscious.

ALSO READ | 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' Should Be Left Untouched, No Need For A Remix: Malaika Arora

The Chaiyya Chaiyya actor also gave some beauty tips and home remedies that she swears by. She talked about applying a beetroot mask on her skin and using coconut oil for her hair. These natural remedies helped her get rid of wrinkles and various skin infections.

She further spoke about buying natural products instead of chemical ones. Since her skin is oily, she said that she uses oil-free products that balance the pH level of her skin. There were also speculation that the actor uses a lot of makeup to hide her natural beauty but whenever she is seen without makeup, fans have been amazed by her gorgeous skin.

ALSO READ | Supermodel Of The Year: Malaika Arora And Masaba Gupta Lock Horns Over A Contestant

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora's Most Stunning Item Numbers Through The Years

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.