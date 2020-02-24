Malaika Arora's Most Stunning Item Numbers Through The Years

Malaika Arora has transformed herself into a fine performer over the years and has carved a permanent place in our hearts. She has defined item songs in Bollywood, with smashing hits and amazing dance moves. She started her career as a video jockey on MTV and soon made it into Bollywood as one of the most sought after woman for item songs. Here are some of the most memorable item songs by Malaika over the years.

Munni Badnaam Hui

One of her raging hits in the most recent times has been Munni Badnaam Hui. The 2010 film Dabangg came out as a mass entertainer for fans. People flocked to theatres to watch the high octane action film featuring Salman Khan. However, fans were impressed with Malaika after her item song in the film. The song did not take too long to become a raging success and went on to become one of the most played songs in the country.

Maahi Ve

Malaika popularised the concept of item songs back in the 2000s and 90s. She was known for her dance numbers and fans often would admit that they would watch films just due to the sheer popularity of her item numbers. Maahi Ve was one such song where she slayed with her killer dance moves. The audience got to her doing a very sizzling pole dance performance in the film which was well appreciated by her followers.

Chaiyya Chaiyya

Back in 1998, the one song that was hooked on to everyone's music systems and parties was the Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika starrer song, Chaiyya Chaiyya. The song was shot on a moving train which had Malaika and Shah Rukh doing dance routines in such an adrenaline-filled atmosphere. The song is energetic and Malaika’s style in the video just added to the popularity of the song. It has been years since its release; however, the song is still considered as one of the most favourite item numbers in Bollywood.

