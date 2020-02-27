Malaika Arora's Best Songs That Will Definitely Make Anyone Nostalgic!

Some might know Malaika Arora from the number of iconic dance numbers she has done in various Hindi movies. But Malaika was already a known name in the modelling world, followed by her chart-topping pop songs that she featured in during the 90s. Take a look at some of her best album songs.

Gur Naal Ishq Mitha

The song Gur Naal Ishq Mitha featured model Jas Arora along with Malaika Arora. This is said to be the first album song Malaika ever starred in. This version of Gur Naal Ishq Mitha is a remixed one of the original song by Malkit Singh.

Pyar Ke Geet

The song Pyar Ke Geet was from the album of the same name. It has many songs sung by Shubha Mudgal. This song featured Malaika's then-husband Arbaaz Khan. The song was released in 1999. Later on, many versions of this song were released and some even had singer Sukhwinder Singh pairing up with Shubha Mudgal to lend his voice to this nostalgic folk song.

Kitni Haseen Zindagi

The song Kitni Haseen Zindagi featured Lucky Ali along with Malaika Arora. The plot is about old friends reminiscing their moments with each other while moving on in life. The song was sung by Lucky Ali wheres the lyrics were penned by Arshii and Tanvir Shah.

Rangilo Maro Dholna

This song titled Rangilo Maro Dholna was also from the album Pyar Ke Geet and was released in 1999. It featured the then-married couple Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora. The plot is from the perspective of a military wife, portrayed by Malaika Aora, who is happy as her spouse is coming home after spending a long time away. The Rajasthani folk song is still a major hit and is played at many festive occasions.

