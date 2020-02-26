Supermodel Of The Year: Malaika Arora And Masaba Gupta Lock Horns Over A Contestant

Supermodel Of The Year has been gaining an audience and fans with every episode. The show is getting more intense by every minute as the contestants are bringing their best game in order to survive. Even the judges are getting emotionally involved with the show.

It's Malaika Arora vs Masaba Gupta

The recent promo of Supermodel Of The Year was shared by MTV India on their Instagram. The promo first shows Malaika Arora telling a contestant that she thought that the contestant was outstanding. The next scene is of Masaba giving quite the opposite reaction to the contestant as she claims that for her, the contestant's performance was below average.

Malaika then defends the contestant and says that she does not think that the contestant is below average at all. Masaba then shares that she believes that if one loves the camera, the camera will love them back. It is unclear about which contestant Malaika and Masaba are debating about. It certainly seems as the contestant has created a rift between the two judges.

MTV India has also tried to increase the suspense on the caption of the post. They have portrayed shock as they pointed out how one contestant has brought forward different opinions from the two judges. Here is the video shared by the channel:

The top 5 Supermodel Of The Year contestants are Eashita Bajwa, Priya Singh, Drisha More, Yukti Thareja, and Manali Pradhan. The last contestant to be eliminated from the show was Renee Kujur. It was Drisha vs Renee in the survival task where they had to do a photoshoot painted like a Geisha. A Geisha is a Japanese women who entertains through traditional art and culture.

