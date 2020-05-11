Malaika Arora Has A Quirky Way Of Keeping Herself Motivated To Workout; See Pic

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. The actor is quite active on social media as she has been seen posting several pictures and videos on her social media handle giving fans a glimpse of her fitness routine. Malaika Arora loves working out and it is quite evident through her Instagram handle. According to reports, she is also very conscious about her health and is also seen promoting healthcare products.

Apart from that, Maliaka Arora also tries to motivate her fans to stay healthy as she many she speaks about fitness during several interviews. But seems like it is not just for interviews that Malaika likes to promote fitness, as she shares some inspiring quotes on Instagram too. And this quirky throwback picture shared by the actor on social media is a true motivation while working out. Check it out.

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a picture of her in her gym avatar. Malaika Arora can be seen hiding her face behind the water bottle that reads, “Don’t wish for it, work for it.” It seems like Malaika is trying to keep herself and her fans motivated during lockdown too. Check out the picture below.

Also read | Malaika Arora's Workout Session By The Poolside Is The #MondayMotivation Fans Need

As soon as Malaika Arora posted the photo, fans went on to praise the actor for her motivation and dedication as they went on to comment on all things nice. Some fans also wrote saying, "you are a true motivation," "workout goals," and much more. Fans also liked the quirky inspiring bottle that was shared by the actor. Check out a few comments by fans on her picture below.

Also read | Malaika Arora Opens Up About The Time When She Was ‘skin-shamed’ In The Industry

Also read | Malaika Arora Wonders What To Do Next Amid Self-quarantine, Arjun Kapoor Has An Apt Answer

Also read | Malaika Arora's Kitchen Secrets: Dishes We Can Try From The Actor's Home-made Menu

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.