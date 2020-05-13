Malaika Arora Or Kiara Advani: Who Nailed The Neon Yellow Outfit Better?

In the world of fashion, sometimes celebrities often tend to get inspired by each other and that often results in some impressive faceoffs. Celebrities like Kiara Advani and Malaika Arora who are equally stylish opted for a similar-looking yellowish outfit giving it their twist. Here’s taking a look at Kiara Advani and Malaika Arora’s outfit that fans can take cues from.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, who is lauded for her glam quotient for any event, sported a bright neon outfit. The dress had puffy sleeves and quirky drapes. Malaika Arora completed the look with kohled eyes, nude lips, messy one-sided hairdo, and metallic nail paint. She also opted for with stilettoes of the same colour. The actor was lauded for her stylish avatar as she went on to receive several likes and positive comments on her post. Check out the picture below.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani, on the other hand, looked stunning as she sported a bright sunshine yellow outfit. The actor opted for a yellow jumpsuit with one shoulder full sleeves, an asymmetrical drape like addition and bell-bottom pants. She kept her overall simple as she let her outfit do the talking. She opted for a wavy hairdo, nude lips, filled-in brows and matrix sunglasses. The actor also went on to receive praise and love from her fans through the comment section. Check out the picture below.

Whether it's their stylish Instagram photos or their airport looks, these glam divas seldom fail to kill with their stunning outfits. Looking at the likes and comments on the post, it is safe to say that fans and fashionistas are going to take cues from their stunning outfits.

On the work front

Kiara Advani was last seen in the much-acclaimed series, Guilty alongside Taher Shabbir, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in lead roles. The series was directed by Ruchi Narain. The actors were praised by fans and viewers for their acting skills and also for the storyline.

Kiara Advani will next be seen in Abir Sengupta’s Indoo Ki Jawani. The film also stars Aditya Seal, Mallika Dua in pivotal roles. The film is expected to hit the silver screens in 2020. Post that, she will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shershaah, and Laxmmi Bomb which is set for a 2020 release.

