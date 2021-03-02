Malaika Arora 'can't Stay Calm' On 'Mothership's B'day'; Shares Old Pics With Mom & Amrita

On March 2, 2021, Malaika Arora took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of old pictures, featuring herself, her mother, Joyce Arora and her sister, Amrita Arora, to mark Joyce’s birthday. In the first picture, the mother-daughter trio can be seen posing in ethnic wear, while the second picture showed her mother clicking picture and Malaika posing with a peace sign. The third picture is a throwback picture where the trio flaunted their bright smiles.

Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora wish their mother on birthday

The first picture shows Malaika donning a red coloured lehenga, while Amrita wore red salwar kameez. Their mother wore a yellow cotton saree. In the second picture, Joyce wore a white embroidered kurta and Malaika sported a crochet monokini. In the last picture, Malaika sported a pink deep necked top, while Amrita wore an off-shoulder blacktop. Joyce went for a black coloured top. As for the caption, Malaika penned, “It’s Motherships birthday… n we can’t stay calm… love u Momsy @joycearora” with several hearts.

As soon as the pictures were up on the internet, many of her fans rushed to drop positive comments on the post. Bipasha Basu, Bhavana Pandey, Karisma Kapoor and several other celebs wished the Arora sisters' mother on her birthday. Several fans, too, dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emojis. A fan commented, “Beautiful” with a pair of red hearts. Another one wrote, “Happy faces”. A netizen simply wrote, “Family” and dropped several red hearts.

On the same day, Amrita Arora, too, shared a beautiful picture of her mother, Joyce. In the picture, Joyce can be seen donning a cotton black saree with golden borders with a sleeveless blouse. She carried a small red pouch bag with her and accessorised herself with a white pearl necklace, a pair of small earrings and a minimal bracelet. She can be seen flaunting her genuine smile while posing for the camera.

In the caption, Amrita wrote, “You’re my heart. You’re my soul, you keep it shining wherever you go! My Mordern talking for you mother dear on ur birthday! It’s a glorious day indeed… Love you @joycearora”. Seema Khan, Vikram Phadnis, Maheep Kapoor, Poonam Damania and several other celebs dropped their wishes in the comments. Many fans dropped red hearts and wished her mother.

