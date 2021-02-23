Malaika Arora Spotted Praying At Mount Mary Church In Bandra | See Picture

Bollywood fashionista and actor Malaika Arora was recently spotted at a church in Bandra. In a picture shared by a paparazzi on Instagram, Malaika was seen praying at the Mount Mary Church. Going by her attire in the picture, it looks like she visited the church during her jogging session. Take a look at her post below.

Malaika Arora visits Mount Mary Church

In the picture, she can be seen in a full black sports outfit with full sleeves t-shirt and shorts. Her hair was tied and she opted for white sports shoes. She prayed by joining her hands and eyes shut while standing next to a Cross.

Apart from this, Malaika recently treated her fans with a new video on her Instagram account. In the video, she was seen playing with her pet, Coco. She was seen in a white top and black shorts. Her hair was tied up in a bun and she wore sports shoes. Her pet was seen following her as they played. She also added the song Happy by Pharrell Williams in the background of her video. In her caption, she mentioned that these were her daily shenanigans with her precious little feisty, Coco. She further said, “she has my [heart emoji] ( can’t say the same for Casper who is shit scared of coco ).”

More about Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora started her career as a VJ and then appeared as a judge on several reality shows. She appeared as a judge on dance shows such as Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She was recently seen as a judge in season 1 of India's Best Dancer that aired on Sony Entertainment. She also judged the MTV Supermodel of the Year show.

She made her debut as a producer in 2010 along with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. They founded the company Arbaaz Khan Productions, which has created the Dabangg film series. She acted in films such as Kaante and EMI. Malaika is very popular for her dance performances in songs such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, Maahi Ve and many others.

