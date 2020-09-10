Malaika Arora Celebrates 10 Years Of 'Dabangg', Pays Ode To Its 'decade Of Desi Action'

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg complete 10 years in the industry. Celebrating the milestone, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle and shared a celebratory post. The video features several scenes from Dabangg with some iconic dialogues and songs. Take a look at Malaika Arora’s Instagram post.

'Dabangg' clocks 10 years

The video shared by Malaika Arora celebrated a decade of Dabangg Swag. In this video, Dabangg was praised for completing a 'decade of punchy dialogues, loveable sibling rivalry, fearlessness, sizzling music and desi action'. Malaika Arora simply penned her caption with “#10yrsdabangg”.

Apart from Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan also shared this celebratory post. He thanked fans and netizens for their love and appreciation bestowed on the film. He also penned a note for the cast and crew. Arbaaz Khan said that the entire team had a wonderful time and experience while making this film.

Arbaaz Khan’s caption read as-

A decade since DABANGG Thank you all for the love and appreciation bestowed on this truly lovable film. A film that created the iconic Chulbul Pandey that has become a cult character. We had a wonderful time and experience while making this film and once again thank you all for the love and support ðŸ™ðŸ¤— #10YearsOfDabangg

Fans’ reactions

Fans have also praised the Dabangg cast for their performances. One of the users wrote, "thank you for entertaining us". Another fan wrote, "alot of Energetic and inspiration and hardworking passionate personality". Take a look at some more fans' comments below.

'Dabangg' film series

Dabangg is an action thriller with three installments released. The first film of the series released on September 10, 2010. The action-comedy flick is directed by Abhinav Kashyap. It is bankrolled by Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan under Arbaaz Khan Productions, and Dhillin Mehta under Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Ltd. The film features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan in all the films with Saiee Manjrekar in the third installment. Dabangg follows the story of a police officer and his family. The two sequels Dabangg 2 and Dabangg 3 released in 2012 and 2019 respectively.

