Malaika Arora Shows How To Nail The 'Side Plank' As She Shares #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek

Malaika Arora is known for avidly posting the "move of the week" on her Instagram feed every Monday. In a post on her gram on February 1, she shared how to ace the Utthita Vasisthasana Pose which is commonly known as the Side Plank. Read along and take a look at the post and know how to do the move.

Also Read: Malaika Arora Talks About How Sunday Should Look Like, Shares Picture From Her Goa Trip

Malaika Arora shares how to nail a side plank

Malaika Arora is back with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek like every Monday on her Instagram feed. The move of the week that she shared on February 1, is a side-plank or the Utthita Vasisthasana. In her caption, she describes the asana or pose in brief and then the steps on how to do it.

Malaika initially mentions how this asana will give a good start to the month and then shared its name. She wrote, “First day of the month had to be a good start with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek. So go get your mats out and begin with the Utthita Vasisthasana Pose, also called as Side Plank”.

She then explained how the pose helps the body and is good for which body parts. She penned, “Utthita Vasisthasana is a pose that helps with strengthening of the arms, wrists, naval area and legs. It is a great balancing asana in modern yoga. Hence, it improves sense of balance as well as focus”.

Further on, she asked all her followers to do the pose, share pictures and tag her when they post it as well as the step by step process to do the pose. The post has been liked over 132k times by fans and followers since she shared it in the morning. She also received quite a lot of love in the comments. Take a look:

Also Read: Malaika Arora Shares No Makeup Picture With Sister Amrita As The Two Sunbathe

Malaika Arora’s other recent moves of the week

Last week on January 26, 2021, Malaika shared the move of the week which was the Setubhandhasana. She wrote describing it, “For this #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek let's roll out our mats to perform the Setubhandhasana variation also known as the Bridge pose”. Further on she mentioned that “It stretches the chest, neck and spine. Strengthens the back, buttock and hamstrings” (sic).

Prior to this on January 18, she shared the Sarvangasana as the move of the week. She wrote with it, “Let's begin this week with a supple and flexy pose for this #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek. How about Sarvangasana, also known as the Shoulderstand!”. Along with which she mentioned that “it stretches your shoulders and neck along with toning your legs and buttocks”.

Also Read: Malaika Arora Loves Spending Time In The Pool And These Pictures Are Proof

Also Read: Malaika Arora's Goa Holiday With Arjun Kapoor & Amrita Arora Was Indeed Blissful; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.