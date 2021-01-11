Malaika Arora Talks About How Sunday Should Look Like, Shares Picture From Her Goa Trip

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself enjoying a drink. The actor recently returned from her trip to Goa with beau Arjun Kapoor and sister Amrita Arora. While she is now in Mumbai, she shared the picture from her trip while talking about how Sundays should be. Read further ahead to know more details:

Malaika Arora's Instagram photo

In the picture, Malaika is seen sporting a green arm sleeve bikini while enjoying her drink. In the caption, she wrote about how all Sundays should be. Her caption reads, "How all sundays should look like ......easy-peasy-breezy....". While Malaika's friends commented on her looks, her fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis. Take a look at the post.

(Image Source: Malaika Arora's Instagram)

Malaika Arora's Goa Trip Photo

Malaika Arora went to Goa with her beau Arjun and her sister Amrita in the last week of December. She shared many pictures from the trip on her Instagram. One of her pictures with Arjun went viral on social media. The actor is now back in town and went to meet her girl gang. Take a look at the couple's picture.

Malaika's celebrity friends like Kriti and Kareena left comments on the post. On the other hand, her fans wished her 'Happy New Year' and left heart and fire emojis. Check it out.

(Image Source: Malaika Arora's Instagram)

Malaika Arora also shared a picture of herself on January 3, while she was in the pool. She was sporting a green and black bikini while basking in the sun. In the caption, she talked about making the year count. Her caption reads, "Smile, be happy n make your year count .... make 2021 glorious .... happy Sunday". Check it out.

Malaika Arora's career

Malaika started her career as a VJ and then went on to become a judge for the show Nach Baliye. She has also appeared in various songs like Chaiyyaa Chaiyyaa, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and many more. She turned producer in 2008 with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan for the movie Dabangg. Currently, she appears as a judge in India's Best Dancer.

