Malaika Arora Dances To Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s Song At A Surat Wedding. Watch Video

Malaika Arora was spotted recently at a wedding ceremony in Surat dancing to the tunes of her beau Arjun Kapor. The actor was seen grooving to the tunes of Arjun Kapoor’s Tune Maari Entriyaan, from the film Gunday. The original song features Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The Bollywood couple has been dating for a while now, however, they confirmed their relationship only a few months ago. There were claims that the two were about to get married, however, both the actors have rejected the claims labelling them as baseless. They further added that both of them are in no hurry to get married.

Speaking to a news portal, Malaika mentioned that she feels amazing being with Arjun Kapoor. She said she was initially reluctant to get into a relationship due to fear of being heartbroken again. However, she says she is glad that she took the plunge and is now happy with Arjun Kapoor. She further cleared out that the age gap doesn’t really matter to her, as she connects to Arjun on a mental and emotional level.

Arjun Kapoor’s recent release Panipat is doing well in theatres. The film has received massive praises from critics and fans alike. Arjun plays the fierce Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau. The film is a historical drama, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

