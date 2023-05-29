Arjun Kapoor Shares Cryptic Note After Girlfriend Malaika Arora Drops His Intimate Photo

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been making headlines for the past few days. The Ishaqzaade actor turned muse for his girlfriend Malaika Arora in the latest picture posted by her on Instagram. The photo of Arjun has been doing rounds on the internet, and now, he has broken his silence on the issue.

In the picture, Arjun posed in a semi-nude state for his girlfriend Malaika Arora. The actress posted the picture with the caption ‘my very own lazy boy’. Arjun reposted the post and the photo went viral immediately, with many criticising them for sharing the image.

Arjun later took to his social media to share a seemingly cryptic post. He shared a quote on his Instagram stories that mentioned being silent and choosing peace. The quote he shared read, “Choose peace over attention’ thrive in silence”.

The quote Arjun Kapoor shared on his Instagram. He shared the post after Malaika's post. Image: @arjunkapoor/Instagram

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor faced flak for sharing the intimate photo on social media. Users on the internet were not happy with the post and even demanded to ‘unsee’ it. However, this is not the first time the couple is facing criticism.

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor relationship is always in attention

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s relationship has always been discussed on social media. The age difference between the actors has always been much talked about, with both actors facing their fair share of trolling. Arjun is 12 years younger to Malaika.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora relationship

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for years now. They made their relationship Instagram official in 2019. The actors have often shared pictures of each other on their social media. They have even taken trips and holidays together, their most recent being a getaway in Europe.

Malaika Arora joins Arjun Kapoor and his father in Europe

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s relationship has already got the stamp of approval from their respective families. Recently, Arjun and his father Boney Kapoor took a trip to Europe. Malaika joined the duo and all three of time seemed to enjoy their time together.