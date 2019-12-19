Malaika Arora Claims She Does Not Care About What Trolls Say

Malaika Arora is one of the most dazzling actors in the Hindi film industry. She's become an icon on how one can stay fit no matter what their age is. But in recent times, she has been trolled a lot on social media. In a recent interview with a media portal, she actress had some comments for her internet trolls. Here is what she had to say.

Malaika Arora on trolls

While talking about trolls, Malaika Arora expressed that she does not bother about internet trolls at all. She added that trolling is a sad thing. She added that nobody wants to see negativity on social media and said that whenever one uses the internet, they should use it for spreading happiness and positivity. Malaika also said that trolls also have the right to speak. They will keep speaking and that she [Malaika] cannot go around and stop each and every one of them. She also added that it will not bother her if they continue talking about her.

Malaika also spoke on how she feels pressured when people call her a fitness or a fashion inspiration. She expressed that the pressure is bring converted into motivation which makes her work hard to keep up to the task. Malaika also said that she loves when people compliment her. She also added that with such tags, a lot of responsibility comes one's way. Malaika also added that she keeps the responsibility in mind and does not mislead or misguide her followers.

Malaika is not a full-time actor but her few film appearances and hit songs have her a sensation. Form her dance in the song Chaiyya Chaiyya to her performance in Salman’s Dabangg she has been loved by fans. She also has made to news after being seen with Arjun Kapoor in their vacation pictures.

