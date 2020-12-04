Malaika Arora Shares Candid Photo With Pet Casper, Says 'he Leads, I Follow'

Malaika Arora often shares glimpses of adorable moments with her pet on her Instagram page. On Friday, December 4, the actor was seen doing the same. Sharing a candid moment with her dog Casper, the diva expressed her feeling with a quirky yet adorable caption for her furry friend.

Malaika Arora ‘follows’ her pet Casper as he 'leads'

In the picture shared by her, Malaika Arora can be seen taking her pet dog Casper for a walk. Donning athleisure ensemble, the diva paired her comfy black trousers with a white sports bra and sneakers. With a braided hairdo and face covered with a mask, Malaika holds the belt of her dog, who is walking ahead of her. The candid photo is aptly captioned in a lovely way which expresses her love for the dog. The actor described that she follows her pet everywhere. Take a look at the photo shared by her:

He leads , I follow ....#casper

After the candid moment was posted on the photo-sharing application, many fans ‘loved’ their banter. While some gave it a thumbs up, several others dropped heart emoticons in her comment section. Check out how fans are reacting on her photo:

A few days ago, Malaika shared another candid picture, however this time it was with her beau Arjun Kapoor. The couple while enjoying the chilly weather of Himachal Pradesh, posed in front of a monument together. Arjun Kapoor can be seen gazing down, while Malaika clings on to him warmly. The celebrity couple had donned winter ensembles that covered them from the chilly weather. While sharing the photo, Malaika wrote, “Never a dull moment when ur around”. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at it:

After spending a romantic getaway in Dharamshala, both Malaika and Arjun Kapoor have finally returned to Mumbai. On the professional front, Malaika was one of the judges of the dance reality TV show India’s Best Dancer. Along with it, the diva is fiercely involved in her Yoga-related venture as well. She often takes to Instagram, to share the benefits of Yoga.

