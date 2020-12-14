Malaika Arora Performs Vasisthasana Yoga Pose; Here's How You Can Do It

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora is quite particular about her fitness regime. Recently, she has started sharing Yoga poses of the week, by explaining how to do the same. The star took to social media and posted a picture of herself performing side plank or Vasisthasana with sheer grace. Moreover, she explained step by step method for her fans and followers to practice the pose without facing problems. So, we have mentioned everything that you need to know about Malaika Arora's yoga post, detailing how to do Vasisthasan.

Malaika Arora teaches how to do Vasisthasan step by step

Malaika Arora took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself practising yoga through her official handle on December 14, 2020, Monday. The actor explained how to do Vasisthasan to her fans and followers in the comment section of the photo-sharing platform. She also urged everyone to perform the side plank pose and share their snaps on social media. Donning a sports bra paired with black stretchy pants, Malaika Arora is teaching Vasisthasan step by step.

In the caption accompanying her post, Malaika Arora wrote, “Namaste Everyone! Let's get the new week started with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek - Vasisthasana(Side Plank Pose). This pose is a miracle asana, which helps in both physical and psychological benefits. It stretches and strengthens the back, opening the chest, shoulders and throat. And it cultivates a feeling of universal love and acceptance. Do tag me, @sarvayogastudios and @thedivayoga when you post :)"

" Vasisthasana Variation:

1. Start with high plank pose. Keep your wrist under the shoulders and toes, strong.

2. Turn your body to the left side and shift your body weight on your left palm and left foot.

3. Take your right hand over your head.

4. Now try to take your left leg straight, in front off the floor and keep it in your waistline.

5. Look towards your left palm.

6. Hold for a few breaths and release the posture.

Now let's see your pictures rolling in!! #mondaymotivation #moveoftheweek #fitindiamovement #yogalife #sarvayoga #divayoga #yogaasana #yogaposes #vasisthasana #sideplank #strongerwithsarva #yogainspiration #yogaeverydamnday #chooseyogaeveryday #poseoftheday”. Check out Malaika Arora’s yoga post below:

Responses to Malaika Arora's yoga post

Within an hour, Malaika Arora garnered more than 30, 000 likes and over 200 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Fans and followers of the actor lauded her photo doing yoga. Here’s what they wrote:

