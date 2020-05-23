Sonam Kapoor Or Parineeti Chopra - Who Wore The Ballroom Gown Better?

Sonam Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are two absolute stunners. Both actors are widely adored for their fashion choices. Sonam Kapoor is a Bollywood fashionista and one of the most celebrated female artists in the country. Parineeti Chopra, on the other hand, is a popular actor who is known for her acting chops.

On various occasions, celebrities are spotted wearing some outfit that has already been worn by someone else before. The latest to join this list of wearing a similar outfit is none other than the charming Sonam Kapoor and the pretty Parineeti Chopra. The two stunning ladies were spotted donning an identical ballroom gown at different events. Take a look at their ensembles and decide who wore it better.

Sonam Kapoor

At an event organised by a luxury brand in Switzerland, Neerja actor Sonam Kapoor donned an ethereal blush pink silk dress. This crisp piece which she wore was designed by Mark Bumgarner. The outfit featured a structured bodice and flared skirt. It was also enhanced by sharp details and some overlapping ruffles. Sonam Kapoor teamed the attire with embellished ballerinas, delicate and minimal jewellery. Apart from this, the highlight was the dewy-toned make-up, with a bright blush pink lip colour and well-defined subtle eye make-up. The hair was neatly middle-parted and put up in a bun.

Parineeti Chopra

On the other hand, the gorgeous Parineeti Chopra was spotted in a similar outfit by the same designer at an award function. Her outfit had a sharp cut and one-shoulder detailing in a longer silhouette, and her attire was in bright hot pink colour. Parineeti kept her jewellery to a bare minimum with only a pair of beautiful diamond ear drops and a statement ring. The make-up was done correctly with smokey eyes and a pink tint to the lips. And her straightened hair was let down to complete the look.

On the work front

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor was seen in The Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salmaan. The film was directed by Abhishek Sharma. As per reports, she will soon team up with Sujoy Ghosh for an upcoming film. Parineeti, on the other hand, will be next seen portraying the role of Saina Nehwal in the upcoming biopic titled Saina. Later, she will also be seen in the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie The Girl On The Train, which is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The psychological thriller is slated to release in May next year and has Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles.

