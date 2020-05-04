Urvashi Rautela Or Mouni Roy: Who Nailed It In The Black Gown?

Urvashi Rautela and Mouni Roy are both well-known names in the Bollywood industry. Urvashi Rautela is a popular Bollywood actor who made her acting debut with Singh Saab the Great (2013), featuring Sunny Deol in the lead role. Later on, she went on to star in Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story sequel and Pagalpanti. Urvashi Rautela is also known for her dazzling fashion sense.

Mouni Roy is a very popular name in the acting industry too. The Bengali actor started her career by playing a pivotal role in Ekta Kapoor’s drama, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (2007) playing the role of Krishna Tulsi, alongside Pulkit Samrat. Mouni later went on to do great work in the Indian television industry and even kept her foot into the Bollywood industry.

Mouni was last seen on screen with Rajkummar Rao in Made in China (2019). Along with being a versatile actor and an overachiever, Mouni is also praised for her fashion statement. Here is who out of the two actors wore the black gown better. Read ahead to know more-

Urvashi Rautela and Mouni Roy- Who wore the black gown better?

Urvashi Rautela is seen wearing a shimmery black colour deep V-neck gown with full fur sleeves and a thigh-high slit. She has tied her straight front hair at the back in a puff and left them open and straight from the back. She has worn long earrings, black colour heels, and applied black nail paint. Urvashi Rautela has applied nude makeup with a smokey-eye look.

In comparison with Urvashi Rautela, Mouni Roy has worn a plain black colour gown with a deep V-neck cut and full balloon sleeves with a thigh-high slit. She has worn a big maroon colour animal print belt at the york and black heels. The actor has left her straight hair open, giving them a centre partition and set them neatly. Mouni Roy has applied nude makeup and smokey-eye look.

