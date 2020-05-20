Alaya F, Malaika Arora Or Regina Cassandra, Who Wore Print Suit Better?

Malaika Arora, Alaya F and Regina Cassandra are three gorgeous actors with impressive fashion statements. The talented celebrities have successfully won hearts for their compelling performances and vogue style. In the recent past, Malaika Arora, Alaya F and Regina Cassandra were spotted in a similar emerald pantsuit. Check out which of these personalities styled it better.

Malaika Arora’s Suit Piece

Malaika Arora sported the emerald pantsuit designed by Kshitij Jalori. As described by the designer, the Munni Badnaam Hui dancer donned a silk crepe suit in Coromandel print. The pantsuit was clubbed with a black emerald silk crepe top. Here, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star was styled by Maneka Harisinghani. For glam, Malaika Arora tied her hair in a ponytail. She completed her chic formal look with toe-tip heels and minimal jewellery. Check out Malaika Arora’s photos.

Alaya F’s Formal Wardrobe

In the recent past, Alaya F did a photoshoot for a digital entertainment portal. Here, Alaya F was styled in a red and black pantsuit designed by Kshitij Jalori. The Jawaani Jaaneman debutant experimented with the formal look, she did not club any shirt or t-shirt with the two-piece attire. Alaya F looked bold with the deep neckline. She sported a green pearl-like a necklace. To complement her look, the newbie was spotted in a maroon toe-tip boot. For glam, Alaya F went for maroon shade lips and pinkish eye makeup. The newcomer, here, opted for a wet hair look. Take a look at Alaya F’s photoshoot pictures.

Regina Cassandra’s Pant Suit Outfit

Regina Cassandra, the southern superstar styled the emerald pantsuit with silver oxidised accessories. Regina Cassandra paired the red and black pantsuit with a black turtle neck t-shirt. The three-piece outfit was sported with a silver necklace and oxidised kadda in her hand. The Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham fame opted for a bun and flicks hairdo. She completed the outfit with black heels. For glam, Regina Cassandra opted for a highlighted makeup look with a maroon coloured lipstick. The superstar simply captioned her picture saying “The grass has always been greener on my side! 😌 #staypositive”. Regina Cassandra’s outfit was also designed by Kshitij Jalori.

