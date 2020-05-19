Deepika Padukone Becomes First Indian Celebrity To Have A Wellness Guide On Her Instagram

A number of celebrities have been sharing various posts and ideas to cope up with this lockdown. Similarly, Deepika Padukone has not only been posting about her life in quarantine but has also shared a Mental Health Guide through the new Instagram feature. This makes her the first Indian celebrity to have a wellness guide on her Instagram.

This is not as shocking because she too was going through depression a few years ago. She has started the foundation called The Live Love Laugh Foundation that aims to reduce stigma, raise awareness and change the way everyone looks at mental health. She has made her mental health guide in collaboration with The Live Love Laugh Foundation. Read more to know about Deepika Padukone’s wellness guide to better mental health.

Deepika Padukone's wellness guide on mental health

Deepika Padukone’s mental health guide has been made in collaboration with The Live Love Laugh Foundation. They have shared a total of 15 posts in the article which gives the viewers 15 different ideas to stay cheerful during this global pandemic. Some of the posts are from Deepika Padukone’s personal profile and others from The Live Love Laugh Foundation’s Instagram.

Each shares some helpful ideas like meditation, exercise, and techniques to cope with stress and anxiety due to the ongoing lockdown. The post says, “Caring for our mental health and seeking support when we are feeling overwhelmed has always been important. These aspects have become even more critical at a time when the pandemic has affected millions, globally. Here is a handy collection of ideas and advice on nurturing your own mental health and that of others." See the Mental health Guide shared on Deepika Padukone’s Instagram feed.

More about Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has been one of the most influential actors of the current Bollywood industry. She has managed to establish herself as one of the top paid actors for the last 3 years. Deepika has also managed to make it to the Hollywood screens by playing a prominent role in XXX: Return Of Xander Cage. Her acting skills have gotten her the respect and work she deserves. A number of directors and producers have reportedly termed her the 'Hit Machine'.

On the professional front, Deepika has recently seen playing the role of an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak. Her film was a trending topic during its initial release and has shown a dominant performance at the box offices. Deepika’s Chhapaak has managed to collect a total of ₹ 54.55 crores at the box offices all over the globe.

