Malaika Arora Demonstrates The Correct Way To Wear A Mask Amid COVID-19; Check Post

Amid the ongoing pandemic, several Bollywood stars are advocating ways to curb the spread of the deadly disease on social media. Recently, Malaika Arora shared a post on Instagram where she demonstrated the right way of wearing a mask. While teaching the same, the actress even advised her followers to protect their near and dear ones by following the correct way of wearing a mask.

Malaika Arora demonstrates wearing a mask

In the Instagram post, Malaika shared her three looks posing with her mask on in three different ways. Out of her three ways, only one has a green tick mark. While captioning it, the Chaiyyan Chaiyya dancer asked fans to follow the correct way of wearing a mask. Malaika’s sister Amrita was the first one who was mighty impressed by her post and shared a fiery emoticon. Apart from sister, several fans of the actress were quick enough to pour in their love for the post and hailed the actress for her efforts to spread awareness.

Read: Malaika Arora Says 'the Show Must Go On'; Resumes India's Best Dancer Shoot After 4 Months

Read: Malaika Arora Or Sofia Carson: Who Wore Red Tulle Dress Better?

One of the users thanked Malaika for spreading such fruitful information on social media. Another user wrote a hilarious comment where he spoke about girls being make up conscious avoid wearing the mask in the right way. A third user thanked the actress for spreading the information and called it “need of the hour.” A fourth user echoed similar sentiments and thanked the actress for sharing the post which according to the follower should spread all around like fire.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika Arora reunited with co-judges Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis for Sony TV's dance reality show, India's Best Dancer as she resumed shoot after 4 months. Malaika opened up about her 'mixed bag of emotions' as she shared a collage of pictures compiled in a video, from the sets, on her Instagram handle. The 46-year-old also compared her first day at shoot after lockdown to 'first day of school after a long vacation'.

Malaika Arora, who resumed the shoot of India's Best Dancer after four months, expressed saying "things are definitely not the same but the show must go on". Giving fans an insight into the sanitization process on the sets of the show along with a streak of pictures with from the stage of the dance reality TV show, Malaika shared how the show-runners are leaving no stones unturned to ensure the safety of everyone. Along with sharing the video, she also penned a long caption to express her first day at work.

Read: Malaika Arora Vs Sonam Kapoor: Whose Airport Look Would Fans Like To Copy?

Read: Celeb Spotting Amid Unlock 2.0: Kareena, Malaika, Arbaaz, Sara, & More Step Out In Mumbai

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.