Malaika Arora Vs Sonam Kapoor: Whose Airport Look Would Fans Like To Copy?

Malaika Arora has always been praised for her several public appearances and splendid red carpet looks. The Bollywood actor has succeeded in updating her fashion wardrobe with some bold and beautiful fashion statements. Malaika Arora has a great fashion sense and the stunner always makes sure to turn heads with her bold looks.

Another fashionista in the industry is Sonam Kapoor. The Neerja actor is always hailed for her fashion by Millenials. Be it her film looks, promotional looks or public appliances, Sonam always makes sure to put her best fashion foot forward.

Malaika Arora Or Sonam Kapoor, who donned the blue airport look better?

Surprisingly, both Malaika Arora and Sonam Kapoor were spotted wearing a kind of similar spectacular blue outfit at the airport. Read on to know more about their stunning airport look and see who wore it better. Although talking about their looks, both the actors sported the outfit striking in their own stylish way, netizens compare their appearances to choose who donned the blue loose-bottomed and blazer outfit better.

Maliaka Arora

Malaika Arora is wearing light blue-toned casual pant-suit type outfit for her airport look. Her dress was a denim-on-denim piece which she wore with full grace. Flaunting her abs, Malaika Arora donned a white crop top underneath her over-sized denim jacket. The actor was wearing a pair of super stylish boyfriend jeans and completed her look with white sneakers. The Chaiyaan Chaiyaan girl opted for a golden chain with a big round pendant which graced her neckline. Malaika rounded off her airport attire by accessorising it with a Fendi bag and pair of glares and tied her hair in a ponytail. Take a look at Malaika Arora’s blue-toned three-piece outfit-

Image source: Viral Bhayani

Sonam Kapoor

On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor also opted for a white and blue combination. Her outfit comprised of a bossy look, complete with a plunging neck lined plain white top. With simple light blue loose-bottomed pants and jacket, Sonam Kapoor also complimented her look with a fresh pair of white sneakers. The gorgeous actor carried a leather bag, oversized sunnies and long neck accessories. Sonam Kapoor rocked her airport look with simple but elegant sleek open hair. Here is Sonam Kapoor’s airport look-

Image source: Viral Bhayani

