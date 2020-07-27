Malaika Arora Says 'the Show Must Go On'; Resumes India's Best Dancer Shoot After 4 Months

Malaika Arora reunited with co-judges Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis for Sony TV's dance reality show, India's Best Dancer as she resumed shoot after 4 months. Malaika opened up about her 'mixed bag of emotions' as she shared a collage of pictures compiled in a video, from the sets, on her Instagram handle. The 46-year-old also compared her first day at shoot after lockdown to 'first day of school after a long vacation'.

Malaika Arora says, "The show must go on"

After months of lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government has been easing the lockdown restrictions with 'Unlock 1'. Malaika Arora, who resumed the shoot of India's Best Dancer after four months, expressed saying "things are definitely not the same but the show must go on". Giving fans an insight into the sanitization process on the sets of the show along with a streak of pictures with from the stage of the dance reality TV show, Malaika shared how the show-runners are leaving no stones unturned to ensure the safety of everyone. Along with sharing the video, she also penned a long caption to express her first day at work, as she wrote:

India's best dancer



Stepping out of the house to resume work after almost 4 months...had a mixed bag of emotions... excitement, nervousness, happiness, fear. Things are definitely not the same but the show must go on!! With extra precaution, extra efforts and a prayer that everything goes well, we all are restarting our lives and our work. The team went out of their way to make all of us comfortable and left no stone unturned to take all the necessary steps to ensure all the safety measures were in place. Felt like my first day of school after a long vacation and I was so excited to meet all my friends :) #TheShowMustGoOn #BackToSchool

The shoot of India's Best Dancer resumed shooting earlier this month, on July 18 with no live audience. However, the episode featuring Malaika, aired on Sunday, i.e. July 26. The diva joined the contestants on stage for a groovy performance to Asha Bhosle's chartbuster song, Piya Tu from 1971's film Caravan.

