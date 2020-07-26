Malaika Arora Or Sofia Carson: Who Wore Red Tulle Dress Better?

Malaika Arora, the fashionista from Bollywood, always shares her pictures on Instagram, which proves her passion for fashion. The Chhaiya Chhaiya girl has amazed the fashion critics by stepping out in several stylish outfits. Another actor of Hollywood, Sofia Carson, is also a true fashionista who intrigues her fans with her style and glamour. In fact, the American actor’s gorgeous fashion style has always made heads turn whenever she steps out in beautiful attires.

Malaika Arora or Sofia Carson: Who rocked the red tulle attire better?

Malaika Arora and Sofia Carson, both the actors were spotted in a bright red tulle gown. Malaika stunned in this outfit when she attended the Global SPA Awards. And the gorgeous, Sofia donned this red frilly creation for a launch event. In this red alert outfits, it seems like there is no stopping Malaika Arora as well as Sofia Carson as they continue to sweep us off our feet with their terrific looks.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora made an appearance at an award function in a red tulle gown. Her outfit was styled by Tanya Ghavri. The actor with her extravagantly ruffled Giambattista Valli couture made heads turn with full class and glamour. Her dress comprised of a high-low gown featuring a long train that added to the drama of her outfit.

For accessories, Malaika Arora opted for a layered pearl necklace from H Craft Fine Jewellery which accentuated her plunging neckline. Complimenting her look, the Chhaiya Chhaiya opted for transparent Christian Louboutin heels. She rounded off her overall attire by going high on glam with bold red lips, blushed cheeks and shimmery eyes. Malaika ended her look with classy messy bun giving finishing touches to her look and silver and black coloured stilettoes.

Sofia Carson

But Malaika Arora is not the only actor donning this Giambattista Valli X H&M couture. One of Valli’s significant muses, Sofia Carson also wore this larger than life couture before our B-town’s fashion diva. Sofia Carson, who graced in this huge number at its launch event looks gorgeous. The American actor kept her well-maintained belly waist belt on for the nigh and graced off her look with a delicate Bvlgari necklace and chic boots.

Sofia Carson with sleek and short side-partitioned hair made her look more elegant. With the diamond-studded necklace, she also paired her look with the same set of earrings. Sofia Carson rounded off the look with light red eye make-up, filled-brows, nude brown lip colour, and slightly blushed cheeks.

