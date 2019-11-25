Malaika Arora ‘pushes Limits’ In New Video, Draws Compliments From Arjun Kapoor's Uncle

Malaika Arora is a known fitness enthusiast. The 46-year-old model and dancer has evidently earned respect for herself in the fitness arena as she is known to never miss her gym workouts. She is seen getting clicked by the paparazzi almost every day as she walks out of the gym. Malaika also has an extensive following on Instagram where she has over 10 million followers. She is also seen posting workout and yoga videos on her feed. Today, Malaika Arora has posted yet another video on her Instagram practising Yoga.

Malaika's #Mondaymotivation video

The video posted by Malaika features her practising core exercises in different variations. Malaika coupled her video with a heartfelt caption. She wrote about life and shared her life mantra along with the post. She said that her life mantra is "we learn to bend so that we may seldom break." which she evidently applies in life as well as her workout routines.

She also shared that she ensures she is pushing her boundaries every day. Various celebrities took to the comment section and complimented Malaika for her commitment to fitness. Arjun Kapoor's uncle Sanjay Kapoor also commented on Malaika's post.

On the other hand, Malaika is also often in the news for her relationship with rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Malaika and Arjun are often spotted spending time together. Rumours of the two tying the knot soon have also started circulating among fans and the internet. Malaika was recently asked about Arjun Kapoor's Yoga skills to which she answered saying that Arjun's Yoga skills are bad.

