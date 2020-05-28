Malaika Arora Enjoys Her Daily Dose Of Vitamin D In Sun, Calls It Her 'morning Ritual'

Malaika Arora, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself, showing how she enjoyed her morning vitamin D therapy. In the shared sun-kissed video, Malaika is seen rejoicing her moring routine. She says, "My every morning ritual. Stand in the sun and get my share of vitamin D which I think is so essential. Don't forget, just get that morning sun."

In the caption, through the hashtags, Malaika Arora also wrote, "Stay home and stay safe." Fans in huge numbers gushed to comment on her video. While some dropped hearts, many commented with awestruck emoticons. Watch the video here.

Recently, the Chaiyya Chaiyya actor also shared a meme picture with her dog. As seen in the picture shared, Malaika Arora can be seen posing for a selfie, while her pet dog Casper is seen staring at the actor. In the picture, Malaika embedded a text, which read, "what You looking at Casper? I don't know when this lockdown is gonna end!". Malaika can be seen donning a white strapped top. She ditched makeup and left her hair naturally open. On the other hand, Casper can be seen sporting a mouth funnel and a red collar. With the picture shared, Malaika Arora wrote: "Lockdown 4.0 ..... #casperdiaries #stayhomestaysafe"

Amid the lockdown, Malaika Arora keeps sharing adorable selfies of herself and also shares some of her throwback videos from her lavish trips before. On the occasion of Mother's day, she shared a pretty picture with her mother, and also shared one of her pictures with her own son. The caption to the post read, "When u plant a seed, it needs love and care to grow into a beautiful tree. It needs water, air, sunlight and nurturing. That is a Mother! She is our sunlight, she is our water, she is our air. She is life! I am lucky I have my mamma and I am lucky that I am one. Happy Mother's Day to alll....my superhero ♥️♥️♥️♥️ #todayneveryday."

What's next for Malaika?

If the reports are to be believed, Malaika will be next seen in the much-anticipated thriller, Miss Match India, which stars Nimrat Kaur, Elli Avaram, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anupam Kher, Esha Gupta and Bipasha Basu in the leading role. Directed by U.R, Jameel, the film also stars Sapna Pabbi in a prominent role.

