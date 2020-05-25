Malaika Arora Or Amrita Arora: Who Styled Red Wedding Ensemble Better?

Bollywood sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora never fail to impress the fashion police and their fans with their vogue and sartorial fashion choices. Be it red carpet events or casual Sunday outings, the sisters manage to make fashion statements with their unique sense of style. In the recent past, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora stunned in a similar wedding outfit. Check out which of the Arora sisters wore it better, Malaika Arora or Amrita Arora.

Malaika Arora's Wedding Wardrobe -

In an older fashion shoot, Malaika Arora stunned in Seema Khan's wedding and bridal series, Decadence from the Fall Festive’19. Here, the Munni Badnaam Hue dancer posed wearing a red lehenga choli. The wedding outfit was embedded with mirror work design. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star Malaika Arora's hair was left down with a wavy hairstyle.

Seema Khan's Instagram has more details and pictures of Malaika's appearance in her Decadance series for the Fall Festive' 19. The designer posted pictures of Malaika dressed in multiple bridal costumes, along with some BTS videos. The duo had created enough curiosity among the fashion industry for its upcoming Fall Festive series for the year 2019.

Amrita Arora's Diwali Outift

Here, Amrita Arora stunned in the red ensemble to attend her BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali party. She donned a red lehenga ensemble designed by Seema Khan. The blouse paired, had a deep neckline. The traditional outfit had mirror and embroidery work embedded in it. Amrita Arora accessorised the outfit with a golden clutch bag. She left her hair open and went for a red Bindi and a dark makeup look. Take a look at Amrita Arora's Instagram photos.

Malaika Arora was last seen judging the reality show, Supermodel of the Year. On the work front, Malaika Arora will continue with choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis to grace the judges' panel of the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer. She is currently spending time at home in Mumbai as she is seen sharing several posts on how she spends her day amid the lockdown. As per her posts, the actor seems to be indulging in cooking, workouts and reading.

