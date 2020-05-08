Malaika Arora Reveals Her Secret To Combat Ageing And Have A Naturally Glowing Skin

Malaika Arora is often quizzed about how to main a healthy body and what are the secrets to her ever glowing skin. The actor shared that she follows her skincare routine religiously. Here are 5 skincare tips the actor swears by and follows daily.

5 tips Malaika Arora follows to combat ageing

No Makeup off duty

Malaika Arora said that when she isn't shooting, she likes to keep it simple by not wearing any makeup. She also shared that while shooting she uses a lot of makeup and ensures to remove it the moment she packs up.

Starting her day with a healthy drink

Malaika Arora revealed that she starts her day with lemon water and honey. She believes it gives the body adequate hydration which is necessary upon waking up. Malaika Arora believes this magic drink also aids in weight loss.

Cleansing-toning routine

Malaika Arora believes in the cleansing, toning and moisturising routine. She believes this keeps the pH balance of her skin maintained and also helps in unclogging the pores. This routine should be followed on a regular basis especially if one travels frequently.

Sunscreen

Sunscreen is one of the most important routines every girl should religiously follow, as advised by Malaika Arora. The actor also makes sure she applies her sunscreen before she steps out.

Working out

Malaika Arora is often spotted outside the gym in her best gym outfits. She is quite diligent about her workout routine and practises yoga. She believes one should indulge in any kind of physical activity on a regular basis.

