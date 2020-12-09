Malaika Arora Gears Up For Christmas, Shares Snippets Of Her Decorations; Check Out

On December 8, 2020, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her decked-up balcony. It seems Malaika has already begun her Christmas preparations, as in her Instagram stories, the roof of her balcony can be seen adorned with string lights. The post was accompanied by a Christmas-themed GIF. In another story with the same picture, Malaika thanked Pallavi Shetty for decorating her balcony.

Malaika Arora begins her Christmas Prep

A few days back, Malaika shared a snippet of her sinful treats on her Instagram stories informing her fans that she is gearing up for her favourite month and the festivities. In the picture, Malaika’s dining table is filled with chocolate and strawberry cakes, brownies and muffins. She also shared another picture with a new piece of décor. The snap also featured her son Arhaan Khan and their dog Casper. Her caption read, “Tis the season’ and “It’s a strawberry chocolate feast… Thank u”.

Every year, Malaika celebrates Christmas with her family and close friends. It is an eventful time for her and she often shares her excitement for the holiday season on her social media handles.

Last year, Malaika Arora shared a picture of herself wearing a red Christmas-themed dress and posing with the decorated Christmas tree. She simply captioned the picture by dropping several trees. Many fans wished her Merry Christmas and dropped positive comments. A user wrote, “Santa is coming” while another one commented, “Looking gorgeous” with a kissing face emoticon.

Malaika Arora recently visited North India with her best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan to visit her beau Arjun Kapoor. The Ishqzaade actor took a break from his shoots and spent some quality time with Malaika. The couple celebrated the Diwali festive together. She also shared a picture of herself and Arjun Kapoor.

She captioned the picture as, “Never a dull moment when ur around...” Arjun Kapoor responded to the post as “I agree”. Many of her friends from the entertainment industry dropped red hearts and flooded the posts with positivity. Sanjay Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Saransh Goila, Adaa Khan and others dropped several red hearts and heart-eye face emoticons on the post.

Image Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

