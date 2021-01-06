Malaika Arora Goes On An Evening Drive In 'Beautiful Bandra'; See Pics

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora recently shared a glimpse of her evening drive. She took to Instagram stories to share the beauty of Bandra while driving through the streets. The actress has a massive fan following on social media and treats her fans with her stories and posts regularly.

Malaika Arora's Instagram story -

In her Instagram story, Malaika shared a clip of the lit-up streets of Mumbai's Bandra area. Seems like the actress was enjoying her drive. She captioned the post by saying ‘Beautiful Bandra.’

In the other story shared by the actress, one can see an empty lane with cars parked by the side of the road. Malaika seems to enjoy her me-time. She captioned her story by writing, ‘clean open roads.’

The actress started her new year with a workout routine. Yesterday, she shared a post in which she can be seen doing Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana (Extended Hand to Big Toe Pose) in a swimming pool. She captioned her post saying that she wanted to start the new year with a ‘shimmer of sweat and an unwavering commitment.’

She also explained that the pose strengthens and stretches the legs and ankles. It also challenges and improves one’s sense of balance, enhancing focus and concentration. She explained a stepwise process to do the exercise in her caption. She also alerted all that anyone who was suffering from an injury of the hip, ankle, back, knee or shoulder should refrain from practising the pose.

More about Malaika Arora -

Malaika Arora has starred in main roles in films such as Kaante and EMI. She is very popular for her dance performances in many songs such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, Munni Badnaam Hui and many others. She has also appeared as a judge on several reality shows.

She appeared as a judge on the dance shows such as Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She was recently seen as a judge in the first season of India's Best Dancer that aired on Sony Entertainment. She also was a judge in the show named MTV Supermodel of the Year.

