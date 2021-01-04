Malaika Arora Says 'Tom Cruise Is A Vampire' And Shares Proof Of The Same; Check Out

Malaika Arora took to Instagram on Sunday, January 03, 2021, to share a picture of Tom Cruise as she went on to reveal that he is a ‘vampire’. The actor went on to share a collage that a picture of him from his previous movie and another one from his recent film. On seeing this post, fans are sure to agree with Malaika that Tom Cruise is ageing like fine wine.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Malaika shared a collage of Tom Cruise showing fans about how the actor has been ageing so perfectly. In the top picture, Cruise can be seen posing with young Jonathan Lipnicki which is a still from the movie Jerry McGuire. In the below picture, the actor can be seen posing with director Christopher McQuarrie from their 2018 film Mission Impossible Fallout. In both the pictures, the actor can be seen looking all young and active. Along with the post, Malaika also wrote, “Proof that @tomcruise is a vampire”. Take a look at the post below.

About Malaika’s recent trip

Actress Malaika Arora recently spent her Christmas and New Year’s vacation in Goa along with her family. The actor went on to give glimpses from her relaxing trip. The actor along with her family was staying at Azara Beach house during her vacation time and the beach house is a holiday home owned by Amrita Arora.

In a pic that the actor shared on New Year’s, she can be seen posing along with beau Arjun Kapoor. The actor can be seen wearing a shimmery silver pantsuit and opted for a simple bun hairdo. Arjun, on the other hand, is seen wearing a striped colourful shirt along with a pair of jeans. Malaika captioned her post as “It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new year ..... 2021". Take a look at Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor post.

About Tom Cruise

According to Variety, the actor is back in the United Kingdom after a brief Christmas break. This time, the team and the producers agreed to move the production site from Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden to Longcross to continue with the shooting schedule. The film schedule is expected to complete the main filming at the Longcross Studio.

