Malaika Arora Dedicates Prayer-song 'Tum Hi Ho Bandhu' To Amrita Arora On Raksha Bandhan

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a grateful Malaika Arora dedicated a heartfelt post to her younger sister, Amrita Arora, boasting about their unwavering relationship and thanked her for playing multiple roles in her life. Earlier this morning, Malaika took to her Instagram handle to share a lovely selfie with sister Amrita, both dressed in ethnic attires. Sharing the IG post, the 46-year-old was all praise about her younger sibling as she wrote, "we are everything to each other and words fall short to describe our eternal bond".

Malaika Arora's emotional Raksha Bandhan post for Amrita Arora

This festival of Raksha Bandha celebrates the unending love, bond, and affection of siblings. Bollywood diva Malaika Arora wished her sibling Amrita Arora on this auspicious day in a long Instagram post, expressing how she plays multiple roles of a sister, best friend and even a brother in her life. Flaunting their traditional ensembles, the sister-duo looked nothing less than gorgeous in the selfie shared by Malaika on social media. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl also dedicated the widely-popular prayer and song, 'Tum Hi Hi Bandhu, Sakha Tum Hi' to her baby sister and revealed that it defines their boundless relation. She wrote:

Tum hi ho bandhu, sakha tum hi'. It's not just a prayer, it's not just a song...it's what defines our boundless relation. You are not just my baby sister...u are my best friend when I need one, an elder sister when I feel like being a child again, a sounding board when I feel like venting and a brother so I never miss having one. We are everything to each other and words fall short to describe our eternal bond. Happy Rakshabandhan to you! Here's to the multiple roles you play in my life...a sister, a brother, a friend and many more.



Whether it's the sisterhood of undying support or bro code to protect eachother fiercely...we have it all. The best of both worlds in one package, that's how I'd like to describe you. It can be the entire world against us and I'll still be confident of winning with you by my side. You are a sister who always has my back and a brother who'll protect me at any cost. This Rakshabandhan I'd like to thank you for playing multiple roles in my life- a sister, a brother, a friend and many more.

Check out her IG post below:

Meanwhile, while younger sister Amrita is happily married to businessman Shakeel Ladak, elder sister Malaika is in a relationship with the Panipat actor Arjun Kapoor. Not so long ago, Malaika had also posted a throwback picture with Amrita and their girl gang - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Natasa Poonawala on her Instagram handle. She had revealed that it was the last photograph they clicked before lockdown.

