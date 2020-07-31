Malaika Arora Shares 'PattaGobi' Look On Insta, Says "I Take Being Vegan Very Seriously"

Malaika Arora is widely known for her fitness and dedication to a healthier lifestyle. Recently, the actor added a post to her social media handles where she can be seen sporting a vegan look. The actor called her look as the “PattaGobi” look and tried to spread the message of veganism. The actor looked elegant in the stunning layered green outfit that she wore. She tried to compare that outfit to a popular vegetable and thus jovially put out a rather hilarious post.

Also Read | Malaika Arora Says 'the Show Must Go On'; Resumes India's Best Dancer Shoot After 4 Months

Malaika Arora sports a 'patta gobi' look on Instagram

Also Read | Watch: Malaika Arora Shares Oil Recipe For 'luscious Hair ', Dino Morea Has A Witty Remark

In the post that Malaika Arora shared, she can be seen wearing a layered dress with a black belt. It would appear to fans that the actor was presumably walking down the ramp when this picture was clicked.

Malaika looked elegant in her hair and make-up and thus the overall picture looked great. The actor tried to spread the message about being a vegan and wrote about it in her caption. She mentioned that she takes being a vegan very seriously. The actor joked about her dress which resembled leafy vegetables.

Thus, the Munni Badnam actor used a bit of humour in her caption which gave fans a good laugh. They also appreciated her style and applauded her for it in the comments section of the post.

Also Read | Malaika Arora Or Sofia Carson: Who Wore Red Tulle Dress Better?

Later on, in the caption itself, Malaika Arora added the hashtag cabbage patch, implying that she is wearing something similar to the leafy vegetable. Since the colour of cabbage and her outfit somewhat matched, fans had a good time laughing at this quirky caption.

She later added the words go green thus signifying the green colour that she is wearing and also the social cause that is associated with the slogan. Further, she used the hashtag, Stylish green and finally used the word “PattaGobi” to end her caption. Fans absolutely loved her wit and sense of humour she used to in a way to poke fun at herself and still laugh it off for the extravagant outfit that she elegantly sported.

Also Read | 'This Day That Year': Malaika Arora Shares Throwback Pic With Her 'girl Gang'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.