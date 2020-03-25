Malaika Arora-inspired Fashionable Outfits That Are Apt For This Summer; See Pics

Malaika Arora has stolen many hearts with not just her scintillating moves but also with her fashionable looks. She keeps surprising fans with her smouldering looks and fashion sense. Malaika Arora is also one of the fittest Bollywood divas. She is one of the stylish divas and is making waves in Bollywood with her sartorial choices.

Malaika Arora is an active social media user and her Instagram is filled with gorgeous statement ensembles. Summer is nearing and it becomes difficult to stay in style while escaping the heart. However, these outfits donned by Malaika Arora that one can sport to remain fashionable during summer.

In this picture, Malaika Arora can be seen wearing a blue dress. The dress features exaggerated sleeves and it is synched near the waist with the help of a ribbon. Malaika has accessorised her look with huge hoops and statement heels.

Here, Malaika Arora can be seen sporting a white sleeveless top which she has paired with grey trousers. The diva has accessorised her look with sports shoes and a sling bag. Sleek hair left open completes the look of the diva.

Malaika Arora opted for a white crop top with matching pants in this picture. The star has accessorised her look with sneakers and sunglasses. Sleek hair left open completes this summery look of Malaika.

Few other Malaika Arora's summer-inspired outfits:

