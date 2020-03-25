The Debate
The Debate
Malaika Arora-inspired Fashionable Outfits That Are Apt For This Summer; See Pics

Bollywood News

Summer is here and it becomes difficult to stay in style while escaping the heat. However, these outfits donned by Malaika Arora are apt for this season.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora has stolen many hearts with not just her scintillating moves but also with her fashionable looks. She keeps surprising fans with her smouldering looks and fashion sense. Malaika Arora is also one of the fittest Bollywood divas. She is one of the stylish divas and is making waves in Bollywood with her sartorial choices.

Malaika Arora is an active social media user and her Instagram is filled with gorgeous statement ensembles. Summer is nearing and it becomes difficult to stay in style while escaping the heart. However, these outfits donned by Malaika Arora that one can sport to remain fashionable during summer.

In this picture, Malaika Arora can be seen wearing a blue dress. The dress features exaggerated sleeves and it is synched near the waist with the help of a ribbon. Malaika has accessorised her look with huge hoops and statement heels.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

ALSO READ| Ranbir Kapoor Kisses Alia Bhatt In Sweet Unseen Picture, Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora Complete The Frame

Here, Malaika Arora can be seen sporting a white sleeveless top which she has paired with grey trousers. The diva has accessorised her look with sports shoes and a sling bag. Sleek hair left open completes the look of the diva.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

ALSO READ| Malaika Arora Shares Her Version Of 'love' In The Times Of Coronavirus; Courtesy Arhaan

Malaika Arora opted for a white crop top with matching pants in this picture. The star has accessorised her look with sneakers and sunglasses. Sleek hair left open completes this summery look of Malaika.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

ALSO READ| Malaika Arora Shares An Adorable Birthday Wish For Brother-in-law Shakeel Ladak

Few other Malaika Arora's summer-inspired outfits:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

ALSO READ| Malaika Arora & Naagin Actor Surbhi Jyoti's Sleek Hair Looks Are Impressive And A Must Try

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 

 

 

First Published:
