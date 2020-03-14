Malaika Arora Shares A Sneak Peek Of Her Vegan Lunch & It Looks Delicious; See Pictures

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora made her debut with the song Chaiyya Chaiyya and since then, the diva has stolen many hearts. She is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. Although, she hasn't been seen on the big screen lately, the diva yet is seen judging reality shows on television. Malaika Arora aptly knows how to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts via social media.

Her Instagram is filled with posts that motivate her fans to stay fit. Recently, taking to Instagram, Malaika Arora shared a picture of her vegan diet on her story. The picture consists of her vegan dish and the diva expressed her love for the vegan diet by writing “Vegan Love” alongside. Have a look at the picture here:

ALSO READ| Malaika Arora's 'Munni Badnaam Hui' & Other Songs That Took The Audience By Storm; See

Not only that but even yesterday i.e on March 13, 2020, she shared a similar post on her Instagram story. In the picture, fans can see delicious Aloo poshto in the making which is again a vegan dish. The diva also described how she felt like cooking a vegan delight after a long time in the picture. Have a look at it here:

ALSO READ| Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora Pick The Same 'nude' Athleisure Set; Who Wore It Better?

ALSO READ| Malaika Arora Shares A Picture Depicting The Precaution Needed Amidst Coronavirus Fears

Malaika Arora has always motivated fans towards fitness through social media.

Here is a compilation of a few pictures of the diva which has inspired fans:

ALSO READ| Supermodel Of The Year Models Upset Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta, Get Called "incapable"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.