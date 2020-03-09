Malaika Arora's 'Munni Badnaam Hui' & Other Songs That Took The Audience By Storm; See

Over the years, Bollywood has produced a number of item numbers and dance songs. These songs are considered the masala element of any film, mostly in the action genre. A few of these item numbers were much loved for their tunes and dance routine. Here is a list of five such songs that became an instant hit after their release.

Item numbers that gained prominence quickly

Munni Badnaami Hui

Munni Badnaam Hui has been one of the greatest hits of the decade. The song is an item number that features actor Malaika Arora shaking a leg on the upbeat music. The audience was quick to accept this song within days of its release.

Jokes, quotes, and other references widely used the name Munni for the next few months. Munni Badnaam Hui is a song sung by Mamta Sharma and Aishwarya from the film Dabangg. It’s lyrics and music direction have been done by Lalit Pandit.

Sheila Ki Jawaani

Sheila Ki Jawaani was another super hit dance number that released the same time around Malaika Arora's Munni Badnaam Hui. This song features actor Katrina Kaif dancing to a quirky and modern beat.

The song was loved for its tuning, lyrics, and the dance number. Sheila Ki Jawaani was a song from the Akshay Kumar film Tees Maar Khan. It was sung by Vishal Dadlani and Sunidhi Chauhan. The lyrics were also given by Vishal Dadlani while the music was given by Vishal and Shekhar.

Beedi

Beedi Jalaile was an item number from the Saif Ali Khan film Omkara. The song is an absolute favourite amongst dance enthusiasts. The song is liked for its double entendre lyrics and catchy tune. It featured actor Bipasha Basu doing a dance routine in the most effortless manner.

It was amongst the first few item songs of the decade to be loved by the audience. It was sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan while the music direction was done by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Fevicol Se

Fevicol Se was an item number from the second instalment of Dabangg. The film was a super hit and so was the item number. The song is loved for its quirky lyrics, playful tune and above all for the fact that it featured fan favourite Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena's dance routine, facial expressions, and style were a few of the most loved elements of this song. The song has been sung by Wajid and Mamta Sharma while the lyrics have been written by Sajid, Wajid, and Ashraf Ali.

Ram Chahe Leela Chahe

Ram Chahe Leela was an item number from the blockbuster film, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela. The song features Priyanka Chopra doing a well-choreographed dance routine. This song is loved for its lyrics and the way it fits perfectly in the film. The song was sung by Bhoomi Trivedi while the lyrics were written by Siddharth-Garima. The music of Ram Chahe Leela was given by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Image courtesy: Still from Munni Badnaam Hui

