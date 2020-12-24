Malaika Arora Introduces Her Pet Dog 'Axl' As Her New Yoga Partner, Fans React

Malaika Arora recently took to Instagram to share a clip of her yoga routine with her fans. Fans could also spot a surprise yoga partner in the video with the celeb - her pet dog Axl. Take a look at Malaika Arora's post and see how fans responded to the same:

Malaika Arora's videos

In the video, fans can spot Malaika Arora doing a Wide-Angle Seated Forward Bend (Upavistha Konasana) yoga pose. The celeb seemed to be sitting near a pool. Fans can also spot Malaika's pet dog in the video, Axl. A little later, the celeb picks up her dog and finishes the yoga asana with the dog. Malaika mentioned in her caption that Axl was her 'yoga partner' and added heart emojis.

Many fans liked and commented positive remarks on the post. One fan added that the video was quite sweet and another fan mentioned that 'Axl' might be one of her best yoga partners. Take a look at the comments fans left on the post:

Pic Credit: Malaika Arora's Instagram

Malaika Arora is quite active on her Instagram and often posts pictures of her doing different yoga poses. In one of her last posts, the star can be seen performing Vasisthasana asana (Side Plank Pose). She is holding the pose and adds that it 'helps in both physical and psychological benefits'. She also explained the benefits of performing yoga in her post. Many fans showered the post with love. Take a look:

In another post, fans can spot the celeb in a white dress. She is seen sporting a little make-up and has her hair open. The actor mentioned in her caption that the post was a just a 'Sunday picture' and she just felt happy. Many fans added that the celeb looked gorgeous. Take a look:

In terms of her work, the celeb was last spotted in Pataakha (2018). The film was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and cast Radhika Madan as Champa 'Badki' Kumari, Sanya Malhotra as Genda 'Chuttki' Kumari, Sunil Grover as Dipper Naradmuni and Vijay Raaz as Shanti Bhushan. Malaika appeared in one of the songs in the film.

